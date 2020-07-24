Editor:
I fear for this country. I fear that we are losing our ability to think and reason. I see news reports of folks waiting in line for hours to get tested for COVID-19. And it’s reported they will not know the results for a week or two. Don’t folks realize results that late mean nothing. People can get the virus five minutes after being tested. This supports my suspicion that our children are being taught what to think rather than how to think.
Allen Diercks, Payson
