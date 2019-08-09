We can effect change
Editor:
Time to come together with a plan that gives us ALL a chance to make a difference. We are ALL passionate about the issue of abortions.
I have been an ER nurse for years. I am the Gila County coordinator for Women and Children’s Safety for the Arizona Health Department, so trust me when I say this: There is NO PLACE IN AMERICA where it is legal to have an abortion at nine months. That’s called labor and delivery in the medical profession.
We spend all this time and energy blaming, shaming, and judging what a woman does when she is bringing a child into this world, yet we abandon the women and children once they are born! I am suggesting that we spend energy actually doing something like working on affordable and available medical care for women and children. Did you know that America has the biggest death rate for our pregnant women and newborns? How about making women’s wages equal to men? How about dealing with the homeless mothers and children? There’s a start! We can effect change. Let’s get active in things like getting involved in our children’s educational system that is bankrupt.
Roll up your sleeves and work with dedicated non-judgmental people that actually DO MAKE A POWERFUL DIFFERENCE in how women make choices for their own bodies and lives.
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!