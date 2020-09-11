We can turn the corner on COVID-19
Editor:
I want to share some positive news with you all. When Mayor Morrissey issued the mask proclamation on June 18, 2020 we had a rate of infection, or spread of the coronavirus of 1.05 in Arizona. That meant for every infection, there was one and a half new infections. The virus was spreading.
On June 23 that infection rate had dropped to 1.0, meaning for each person infected one other person was infected.
By July 2 that rate had dropped to .92 which meant that for each person infected less than one other person became infected.
On Aug. 24 the state of Arizona’s RT rate of infection was .75 which means that for each new infection only 3/4 of another person was infected. The virus is clearly slowing. Masks work!
This rate of infection is a predictor of hospitalizations and deaths 8 to 14 weeks further out. Which makes it a good early predictor of future activity.
This information is shared as a free service by the folks who put it out with the understanding that we credit their website and list it so that you can go to it as well. It is https://rt.live. I encourage you to look at it and read the assumptions behind the data.
If we keep up our mask wearing, our social distancing, and our hand washing, we can turn the corner on this virus. That means we can lower the infection rate low enough in Gila County to open our schools, our gyms, our movie theaters!
Together let’s make sure we take care of each other in Rim Country.
Charles Proudfoot
