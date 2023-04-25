We didn’t vote you into office for a reason

On April 12, a group of 50 people led by a group of candidates that lost their elections gathered at town hall and claimed they represent “you the people.” This political stunt was to complain and about a problem they left behind for the new council to solve. I must break it them. You lost. The current council is “You the people.” By a large margin. There are 16,000 of us and you represent .312% of the people. To decode propositions 401 and 402 is far from a new action. Old news. In 2019, the town council had Justin Pierce decode 401 and 402. In 2021 had Aaron Arnson decode 401 and 402. In 2019, the counsel relied on opinion decode propositions 401 and 402. Now, in 2023, after the previous council leaving it “hanging for others” had to remove that obstacle to do the job they were elected to do. Fix the streets, A rec-center pool, improve the event center, reclaim Main Street, an evacuation route and finally maintain town assets like fire, police, and parks. What would you do? To protect the town’s ability to accomplish its governmental functions in an efficient and cost-effective manner, repeal of Propositions 401 and 402 is necessary. The town is currently prioritizing various capital facilities projects, including projects related to public safety, parks and recreation, and efficient governmental administration. Because Propositions 401 and 402 contradict or conflict with Arizona law, investors or financial institutions that would otherwise be willing to assist the town with the financing and construction of the projects will be unwilling to assist the town. All but one town council person voted to clean up this mess for the benefit of you, the 16,000 people living in Payson, not the noisy (.312%). We elect people to do what is best for us. Aristotle famously said, “The only way to avoid criticism is to do nothing.” I don’t think we elected this council to do nothing. Jeffrey Aal, Dave Golembewski, Jim Ferris, Stephen Otto, Tom Morrissey and Doug Laird all lost election. As this group is claiming “You the People” they do not represent you the people. The people currently on the council are “We the people.” By a large margin. “We the people” did not vote you into office for a reason.
Baseless Recall for Revenge - The Payson News Page 6: To find out more, or help with the Recall, come to the The People’s Recall meeting this Monday, April 24, 6 p.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant on Hwy 260. We’ll present the need, who’s being recalled, the process, and answer questions the best we can. We’ll also have materials for you to take home to help gather signatures for the Recall. I hope I’ll see you Monday night at Tiny’s. Come One, Come All! Show Up To The People’s Recall! At 6:10 pm I attempted to attend this advertised meeting. Immediately after opening the door, I was yelled at “This is a private meeting!” Get out!” Dave Golembewski jumped up and rushed at me and contacted my chest. I warned him not to touch me again or I would call the police. I stated “That is not very transparent “ Why is a recall meeting secret? What are they hiding? And left., The cast of characters included a very small group I have never seen before, and you can imagine the others Dave Golembewski, and shockingly EX Mayor Tom Morrissey in the center of the room giving directions. I took a few photos from outside of the door and left the building. Attached. At 7:28 PM I texted Tom Morrissey from my phone, and we had the following conversation. Jeff-I was shocked to see you in that room. What’s up? Tom-Returning the favor Jeff. To someone who signed the petition on my recall. So this isn't about 401&402? You no way represent "We the people" Transparent Payson - Jeffrey Aal Jeff Robbins I do not encourage a recall. Various reasons. Transparent Payson will not support as a group. Thank you, we will see how it plays out. -I checked with the Clerk’s Office regarding the 2018 election and the claim that Props 401 and 402 were passed by “60%” of the “voters” and even “60% of the town residents”. Fewer than 60% of the registered voters voted in the 2018 election. The Props were passed by around 30% of the registered voters. 70% of registered voters either voted NO or did not care enough to vote on the propositions. The details are below and attached: 2018 ELECTION: 9,660 REGISTERED VOTERS 5,280 voted in the 2018 election = 54.7% voted in 2018 election Prop 401 2,879 yes votes = 29.8% of registered voters 1,977 no votes = 20.5% of registered voters Prop 402 2,925 yes votes = 30.3% of registered voters 1,896 no votes = 19.6% of registered voters . This Revenge Recall is political stunt based on revenge and is baseless.
