Editor:
We didn’t panic when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. We didn’t panic when the towers came down on 9/11. We didn’t panic when North Korea lobbed rockets our way. And we didn’t panic during any of the previous pandemics that we had to deal with. So, why would Donald Trump think that we would panic if he told the truth about the coronavirus? My guess is that he didn’t consider that possibility, but rather he lied to us because the presence of a transmittable deadly virus on our shores would make him look bad.
Whatever his warped reasoning might have been, his failure to be honest with us costs thousands of American lives. And I doubt that it would be any different with the next crisis we face, which is one of many reasons why we must not give Trump four more years in the White House.
Daniel Richardson, Payson
