Payson loves American flags. They bespeak of loyalty to America, of patriotism, of pride in our nation. Yet our politics have become mean, divisive, and even anti-democracy in some cases. I have to ask where our individual loyalties truly lay — with self-interest, political party, office seeker/holder, an individual? Or with your nation.
What drives one’s loyalty? Seeking fame or wealth? Power? Furthering of “tribal” or partisan philosophy? These must be balanced against the need for national cohesion. To lose that is to lose freedoms that generations have struggled to maintain and grow, to even die for. None of us want to descend into a dictatorial state, but that is possible, as happened in pre-war Germany. Think not? Books are already being banned, school boards are being disrupted, legislators and medical professionals are being threatened with death, and medical decisions are being mandated by politicians. Wake up, people!
As a citizen, you are, in effect, on the “Board of Directors” of this community, state, and nation — the ultimate hiring authority. It is your personal and communal responsibility to judge who is best qualified to lead all levels of government. What qualifications do applicants have? Do they propose well-considered solutions? Are they truthful, evasive, indecisive? Would you personally hire them? Do you even know? We will get what we choose, for better or worse. So, citizen, where does your loyalty lay?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!