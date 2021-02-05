Editor:
Thank you, Teresa McQuerrey, for your stunning coverage of COVID-19’s effect on children right here in Gila County.
I know what it means to lose a child, Carrie English. What courage it must have taken for you, in this impossibly difficult time, to reach out in an effort to save us from the suffering you and your family are facing. We hear you! Your story bears repeating. Elizabeth Victoria English was just 12 years old when she died of COVID-19 complications of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). Most children who become infected with the COVID-19 virus have mild symptoms. But know that MIS-C is a serious condition that appears to be linked to COVID-19. Carrie and Adam did not know that their daughter had contracted COVID-19 until after her death. Carrie said that she wished she had asked doctors to check for antibodies, but never suspected her daughter already had the virus.
Knowledge is power. Thank you, Carrie, for giving a voice to your daughter. I pray with you that we listen. The gifts of Elizabeth’s beautiful shining spirit will keep on giving through your courage, faith, and love. Blessings to you and yours.
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
