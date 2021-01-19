Editor:
Paul Gosar, Debbie Lesko, David Schweikert, Andy Biggs. These are the Arizona representatives we voted into office who, for raw political power, chose to deny the results of a free presidential election. They wanted to overturn our votes based on disproved theories. YOUR votes, fellow citizens. Do they also deny their own election results? It was, after all, on the same ballot.
There are always winners and losers in elections. The loser must give way to the winner for the election to have any meaning. But to try to cheat us of our votes is not democracy, it is incipient authoritarianism in the guise of taking political advantage. That road leads to a dictatorship, to loss of our freedoms. There must be consequences for such un-American tactics. Usually it is in the form of future elections, but after the storming of Congress I urge us all, in whatever party, to make our views known now to these officials, not to wait for the next election.
That means, of course, that we must decide what we ourselves truly stand for: democracy, where our choice counts, or submission to a political party’s choices. These officials each swore to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic. There’s no official oath to a political party. So, folks, how did they do? Not very well, in my opinion. We know now where their real allegiance lies.
Randy Mynard, Payson
