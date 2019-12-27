Editor:
What a disgrace the Democrats of Congress have allowed Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff to do in destroying the integrity of our great America. Through their stupidity, hatred and desire to bring down the president, Pelosi said it best today (12/19/2019) on national TV, “We (the Democrats) have accomplished what we set out to do.”
Sadly, nearly every Democrat of Congress that has appeared on TV since the impeachment vote, looks and most likely feels guilty (like a child) of wrongdoing.
This impeachment coup was by design, and structured from the onset of Donald J. Trump winning the presidential election in 2016. Like awaking a sleeping giant, the American people are once again shocked to find our nation under attack, however this time we are blindsided by some elusive do-gooders in our U.S. Congress.
We the people must be diligent by doing the right thing for the protection our Constitution, we can do this by re-electing President Donald J. Trump in 2020. This will clearly send a message to Congress to not trod on our Constitution for your personal gain.
Dan Neuenfeldt, Payson
