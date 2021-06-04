Editor:
Our United States veterans paid heavily to keep our country free for all of us. During Covid, many lost jobs, health, homes, businesses and other things that for many of them are too painful to talk about. It is PAYBACK time!
No matter what veterans may save in the proposed taxes on SB1828, they will never recoup what they have lost, not just during Covid, but what they spent serving us, the American people.
Please follow the request of Col. Lee Lange to call Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita to let her know that her refusal to support SB1828 and these brave men and women is unacceptable!
You can reach her at 602-926-4480 or by email at MUgenti-Rita@azleg.gov
Please forward this to all your contacts. Together, we must support our veterans.
Rose Sperry, Cottonwood
