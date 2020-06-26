Editor:
So, in the midst of a pandemic, Gov. Ducey ... or is it Ducky ... “We seem to have a problem ... DUCK!” Or is it Duck it ... Duck responsibility ... Duck leadership. Now is a time that we most need a leader who leads. Who feels a sense of responsibility. Maybe it is time to think seriously about who we are choosing to lead as we anticipate our next election. Are we choosing people who have our best interest as their reason for running for office or are they more interested in their personal political bias? THINK Payson/Rim Country. Make your choices wise and THOUGHTFUL.
Donn C. Morris, Payson
