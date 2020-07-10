Editor:
I am deeply disturbed by the factions that are on Payson Town Council and among those running for council. I’m sure all these people want what they believe is best for the town, but the current climate in Payson reminds me of Washington, D.C. where politicians put party ahead of country.
I’d like to see independent folks on our council who make up their own minds and don’t belong to a block. The purpose of a block is to defeat the other block. We need a more positive outlook on our council.
We need ALL voices at the table when decisions are being made. It’s hard work to negotiate with others who see things differently, but that’s the job of council members. If we have a council of individuals who are only concerned with the best interest of the town, it will result in the best outcomes.
Ruth Fleming, Payson
