We need more recounts
Editor:
Unnecessary, unneeded, and unwarranted recounts of votes are a boon for our state! The added money brought in by outside groups, the national publicity (much of it negative), and the sowing of doubt in the minds of future voters are all byproducts of having the integrity of our elections questioned.
Since the GOP in our state has only slight advantages numbers wise in both the state Senate and House, let’s have recounts for all of those races too! After all, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Maybe state Republicans shouldn’t be in charge of the current recount sideshow after all!
With any luck and inefficiency we could have vote recounts all the way to the 2022 elections.
What a country, what a state, what a farce.
Richard K. Meszar, Payson
