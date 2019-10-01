We’re not all the same
Editor:
I was struck by Donna Rowell’s letter to the editor published Sept. 24 in which she stated “I don’t care what religion you are there is one God.” While that is a statement that those who believe in a monotheistic religion (i.e., Christians, Jews and Muslims) agree upon, there are quite a few polytheistic religions in the world (Hinduism anyone?), not to mention the large number of people who are agnostic or atheistic. We’re not all the same, Ms. Rowell — not even in Payson.
By the way, I do agree that Councilor Smith should have removed his hat during the prayer, just as one should when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played — a tradition that is on the wane across the country (there’s no need to remove one’s hat if “God Bless America” is played, as it often is during the seventh inning stretch at baseball games — it’s not our national anthem).
Circling back to the existence of a prayer before the city council meeting begins, I would hope that the city council is open to opening remarks from representatives of all religions, as well as from the non-religious.
Anne Kimber, Payson
