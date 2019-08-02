What an atrocity
Editor:
We had a failed university, but we have signage and a turn lane that goes nowhere; we had a failed hockey prep school that had outside financing and no purpose; now we have this clear-cut property that likely will also go nowhere! How to explain away the destruction of this property? I have to drive by this daily and it makes me sick.
The damage is irreparable and it was done secretively and again relying on outside financing.
Really the question is, what happens to this clear-cut property IF this project never gets done?
Kathryn Spiess
