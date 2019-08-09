What bull
The Payson Longhorns are a long way from infringing on the University of Texas’ Longhorns. When Tex Earnhardt gives up his Longhorn then we might think about it, or never.
How dare the Texas Longhorns think they own all longhorns in the U.S.
We will be Longhorns as long as we want with our own style of steer with Texas on its back.
Let’s do nothing and see what is next from big ole’ Texas.
John Dryer, Tonto Basin
AMEN!! On the flip side, removing any possible connection to the failed University of Texas athletic department could eliminate embarrassment for our athletes. I am also concerned that the school board might be creating future problems with its simplistic solution. Maybe the school should take more money from the classroom (now at an all time low of 47.%) to investigate whether any of the colleges or universities that begin with the letter P would object to the new logo.
