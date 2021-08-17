Editor:
I read with great trepidation of the impending massive 721 residential housing project that our supervisors in Gila County approved to go forward.
What could go wrong?
A two lane road, with no way out.
Winds from the west, that we have so often.
A fire coming into Payson from the west, and we could become another Paradise, California.
We have 25 mph speed limits now on Main Street to Vista Drive, an older population, a park with lakes to drive through, and families of geese and other waterfowl that slow traffic.
Not to mention an elementary school that has 20 cars trying to drop off and pick up kids from school every day.
The newly renovated golf course that now has lots of patrons and traffic. And no turn lane.
The paper quoted Adam Pruett from Canyon River Partners LLC and International West Civil Contractors Inc. as saying the project is for those 55 and older and expects to see approximately 35% seasonal occupancy and between 60% and 70% year-round occupancy. A mixture of single and doublewide mobile homes with approximately 40% of the overall homesites devoted to RVs, 288 sites.
However, the owners would like to reserve the ability to lease up to 100% of the property for RV uses until the project is fully developed. WHAT?
Obviously, there are no deep pockets there.
They need the revenue to pay for improvements ... 100% RV use?
Water is going to be an issue, as mentioned in the article, as well as any first responders who will have ONE truck to start with in an elderly population OR many weekend visitors. What could go wrong?
And all waste will have to be trucked out? WHAT?
And the floods that come down the Dry Gulch and completely stop traffic, what about those?
Culverts would never accommodate a flood like we just had.
Driving north on Vista Drive would now be a thoroughfare to exit off Doll Baby Road, and those of us who live in that area know how difficult it is to navigate the circuitous route to get onto Airport Road.
Are our city council members really on board with this?
Looking out for Payson’s best interest?
Please, reassure me you are, council members.
Marjorie Black-Robbins
