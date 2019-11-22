Editor:
Recent letters to the editor attempted to report “what Democrats want,” but they were written by non-Democrats and presented a lot of false, biased information.
If you would really like to know what Democrats want, check out our party platform at https://democrats.org/where-we-stand/party-platform/ or come to the Democrats of Rim Country’s monthly meetings which are announced in the Roundup.
Carol Waymire
