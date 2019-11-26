Editor:
In a recent letter to the editor by Carol Waymire, she tells us to look at the Democrat platform to see what they really want.
I did and this is what I see. They want illegal immigration, higher taxes, no guns, electric cars that can’t pull a boat or any RV, transgender and gays in the Boy and Girl Scouts as scout leaders, bathrooms that allow men to use while women and children are using it at the same time. They want college professors to continue preaching their radical left policies, with no respect for the police and military.
What I see is their politicians only wanting power without any forward progress for the people who voted them in office.
All of these things are there to plainly see if you open your ears and eyes. In plain and simple terms, they want a breakdown of our society, that is the foundation of our country.
Dell Owens, Payson
