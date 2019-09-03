What do they have in common?
Editor:
Payson Town Council and the federal government. Besides inciting chaos, what do these two entities have in common? They’re both run by Tea Party Republicans.
Deborah Paulk, Payson
(3) comments
OMG Anyone who thinks that the swamp in Washington DC is run by tea party activists should quickly seek intervention or education. That statement alone would have been prime material for Judy Carne on Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In. The chaos has been created by those out of power who want to regain power by any means necessary to include damaging the very entities they say they care about.
Phil, the last name of the author is all you need to know, when wondering where in the heck this assumption came from!
Under the current leadership our town council resembles a 3rd world country.The unqualified dysfunction of this group sickens.Their actions remind us of a time when Germany had a problem.
