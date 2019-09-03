What do they have in common?

Editor:

Payson Town Council and the federal government. Besides inciting chaos, what do these two entities have in common? They’re both run by Tea Party Republicans.

Deborah Paulk, Payson

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Gopphil
Phil Mason

OMG Anyone who thinks that the swamp in Washington DC is run by tea party activists should quickly seek intervention or education. That statement alone would have been prime material for Judy Carne on Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In. The chaos has been created by those out of power who want to regain power by any means necessary to include damaging the very entities they say they care about.


Report Add Reply
PaulFrommelt
Paul Frommelt

Phil, the last name of the author is all you need to know, when wondering where in the heck this assumption came from!


Report Add Reply
PAYSONPROUD
Jack Hastings

Under the current leadership our town council resembles a 3rd world country.The unqualified dysfunction of this group sickens.Their actions remind us of a time when Germany had a problem.


Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.