What happened to the big flag?
Editor:
I have been part of the Fire on the Rim bike since the beginning, about 9 years ago. We used to have big, flowing American flags flying at the beginning, end and along the race course. What happened to that? Are there not enough sponsors to possibly donate a big American flag to the cause?
This is an event that draws many people to the Rim Country from many states. We are patriotic! Why not have many flags along the route?
I was born in Arizona, still live in Arizona and the Rim Country, always will. Please someone, donate to the Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race which benefits the Firewise community effort to fight fire with fire in our communities?
Marilyn Hamm, Pine
