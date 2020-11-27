What if?
Editor:
What if you had too much to drink and had an accident on the way home killing a neighbor child. Would you feel guilty even though the death was unintentional?
What if you had asymptomatic COVID-19 and while not wearing a mask infected a neighbor or elderly couple at the grocery store who subsequently died. Would you feel guilty?
From a moral standpoint the two circumstances are similar.
Some people don’t wear a mask because they feel it is their right to choose not to. I agree. Few are more ardent supporters of individual rights than I.
You also have a right to be socially responsible. It is easy to wear a mask. It is hard to see a loved one die unnecessarily of COVID-19. Doesn’t the Christian axiom of love thy neighbor supersede the right to wear a mask? Love encompasses respect. Even if you do not agree with most of the experts on the planet that masks are effective deterrents of COVID-19, many of your community you see outside your home believe that masks are protecting their health and well-being. Shouldn’t you respect their beliefs? If you cannot wear a mask for medical reasons you should be able to wear a face shield. Remember, masks are not primarily for you, they are to protect others.
This week is the 400th anniversary of the pilgrims landing at Plymouth Rock. They had to help each other so that 50% of them could survive the disease and famine of the first winter. Subsequently their success was made possible by friendly native Americans. Later, they invited all to a feast which we continue to celebrate today as Thanksgiving.
The pilgrims while seeking religious freedom laid down some of the landmarks of our republic in the Mayflower Compact: the natural equality of mankind, government by consent and the rule of law. Hopefully this week as we give thanks we can honor our native Americans and come together to overcome this pandemic. It is not just about ourselves. It is about our relatives, neighbors, the economic health of our nation, millions of unemployed, and the education and development of our children.
Please wear a mask when you venture outside the home. Multilayer cloth masks are the most effective.
Kent A. Huston M.D.
