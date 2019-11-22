Editor:
“What if” the town council and the good ol’ boys could put aside their differences and together begin working for the betterment of the town?
Maybe working for the homeless, or bringing new businesses to town or working on our parks and roads, or maybe even thinking up a way to remove the food tax from our town. Remember, we have an election for mayor every two years. If we don’t want the one in office we can choose another every two years. And we could all use the $40,000-plus hit for bettering our community.
“What if” the town fathers and the good ol’ boys got serious about solving OUR internet problems and worked with the state and feds to come up with a solution? Our aging population would no longer have to worry every time our “system” went down that if they had a medical emergency they could get the needed help. Or our businesses would no longer take a financial hit every time the internet went bye-bye. And all of us would be safer and happier and maybe get a little accomplished.
“What if” the town council and the good ol’ boys got together and began searching out the brain power this town has and put it to work to solve our problems? We are told that about 40 percent of our current population is retired and a good percentage of this population had good jobs all around this country. And came from communities that solved their problems, so why not tap our resources to help us solve ours? We have company presidents to nuclear scientists to city planners to builders that could help our town solve problems.
“WHAT IF …. WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD.”
Tom Loeffler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!