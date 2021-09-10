Editor:
To me, pro-life is absolutely NOT a judgment or a criticism of a woman who does not want the child that is within her. To me, pro-life doesn’t want to interfere with a woman’s choice about her own body ... but does want to protect the body of another ... the one that she carries.
To me, pro-life is a tiny beating heart that is already a little boy or a little girl, a soul that will change the earth, because they will be unique and like no other. So, we might wonder “why” in this amazing universe which exists within thousands of other universes, did this little one get sent to one who does not want a child and kept from one who does. I cannot answer this, but I do know and have witnessed that the sacred gift of life from one woman can forever change the life of another, and a family, and a community, and yes ... even this earth.
Patrice B. Crossman
