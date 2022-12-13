Editor:
What’s going on with the Pine Strawberry Fire District?
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 6:52 am
First, the fire board suspended fire chief Wisner in June over a toxic work environment and then terminated him in October. That’s probably OK ... he really never connected with the community.
But it’s now been six months without a real chief and no recruitment is underway for a fully qualified new fire chief. That seems sloppy.
Then, sadly, the fire board released the letters written by fire district firefighters of no confidence for chief Wisner to the Roundup newspaper which were published. Very sloppy!
And most egregious is the board did not remove the names of the authors of those complaint letters! More than sloppy!
Those firefighters will be forever tarnished as part of their work history. If they seek employment after retirement and an employer does a simple Google search, they will likely come across the Roundup newspaper article. How favorable will the employer be?
The Roundup article stated the paper made a public records request to obtain the letters from the fire board. This was a private, employee discipline issue, and the names should never have been released. And whoever at the fire board released the letters should resign!
And with these blunders, firefighters do not now have confidence the fire board has their backs. Weak leadership?
All this does not inspire confidence that the fire board is working in the best interest of our firefighters or the Pine Strawberry community.
The December 15th fire board meeting should be quite interesting.
Ron Calderon
