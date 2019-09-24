What’s in it for them?
A year later and they’re back. Same pitch, different angle. Now they want us to participate in the operations and maintenance as a “tenant.”
The same group from Canada came to town a year ago. The majority of Payson voters voted it down, which also mandated that any future capital expenses over $1 million be put to a vote of the registered voters.
They are being courted by the Mogollon Health Alliance, Rim Country Educational Alliance separate legal entity, and the Rim Country Educational Foundation.
Of all the towns in the United States to install professional hockey rinks, why Payson? Aren’t there towns in Canada that would love to have two professional hockey rinks? Is it because the town has so many big money donors in need of a return on their capital, or is it because we’re an easy mark for outside investors?
Do they really care if Payson has a prep school and professional ice hockey rinks? I don’t think they’re losing sleep over Payson’s population to be able to play hockey on a moment’s whim. They may be losing sleep over where their bond interest is going to be coming from. Hiding behind the shelter of a nonprofit such as MHA Foundation seems a great way to funnel $80 million of investor funds into tax-free, interest-bearing bonds.
The Taylor Pool has played right into their hands. True, it’s in need of repairs and is outdated for a town of 16,000 residents, but not to fear! With prudent budgeting and proper long-term capital planning, the Town of Payson could build its own pool facility.
Who’s going to pay for the additional fire and police protection needed for this dream school? And what about traffic congestion?
They say we need additional baseball fields to support tournaments. What’s the return on investment for a couple of more baseball fields?
I can understand the businesses and Realtors wanting to increase the population of Payson. It’s their livelihood. Now that we have the Cragin water, the Realtors are chomping at the bit to build out the town. If it wasn’t for the Blue Ridge water pipeline, the hockey rinks and prep school would be nowhere to be found.
Me, I like the small town feel of Payson.
The town council should really think about the bottom line when someone wants to give you something for nothing.
What’s in it for us?
Randy Loman, Payson
