Editor:
It has been said you cannot shame a person that lives their life based on an ideology. This next year will decide what we become as Americans or will we be allowed to even call ourselves that based on what some have said is a racist, immoral country. Censorship has already begun, redefining our history has been going on for some time. That sentence should alarm everyone, not what we will be called but the word allow. We have seen unprecedented freedoms taken away from us, and this is only a glance of what is coming. Any individual that is not following the established party line is shouted down, threatened and an attempt to destroy their livelihood. This has happened many times in history and sadly repeated. When one group of people in power believe their superior intellect over others, they will seek to destroy those ideas other than their own. We are no longer taught to ask why, just told what to do. JFK’s famous line “ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country” would be ridiculed in today’s time and just cause for impeachment.
Bob Leary, Phoenix
