Editor:
What on earth has happened to our people in the USA? The continual bashing of the press and every newscaster is frankly, outrageous.
Editor:
What on earth has happened to our people in the USA? The continual bashing of the press and every newscaster is frankly, outrageous.
Every negative they can garner up becomes front page news. How more than obvious can it be, we the people, the voters of our country, really have no strength, even in numbers against the political machine at the helm.
My remarks are not an endorsement for any candidate, simply an acknowledgment of the wrongful unfairness of those in power to control this country’s ability to reflect who we should be, who we were, the true democracy of justice.
Our country is in serious trouble, perhaps we should try focusing on the impact of creating our own destruction. There was a time over my 80 years of living I believed in America, I was able to stand proud of “us”’ how unfortunate instead I am ashamed of what we have become. A bunch of radicals protesting in our beautiful tree lined streets, about anything and everything. We have become no better than the people in other country’s continually protesting. No one should be controlled or intimidated from sign carriers or shouters filled with foul language and hate.
How can we have brought ourselves down to this level? I am not a religious person, however I have a deep sense of spirituality. Perhaps that does not qualify me for this statement we have all held. God bless America, may she find herself back on her shores of love one another.
People keep saying when life hands you lemons, make lemonade, personally l think we should take all the “crap” we have experienced and just make a darn good hearty stew. Now that’s a good use of trouble, better than all that sugar in lemonade.
Kathleen Lyon
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!