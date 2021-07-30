Editor:
As someone who has owned my Pine family legacy property “purchased” upon death in 1984, and watched my yearly taxes go from $350 year to over $3,600. (Almost all jumps in amounts were done without voter involvement.)
I read your article on values by city/town and was amazed at the vast various amounts charged.
AT WHAT POINT IN HISTORY DID GILA COUNTY BECOME CALIFORNIA TAX RATED?
No limits as to percentage increases?
I called Gila County a few years ago when my property tax doubled, then doubled again. From 1.10% to 3.3%.
The answer I got was, “Pine is the Scottsdale of Gila County.”
Well I’m am surrounded by a legacy family who are hoarders — piles and piles of scrap.
Gale Delapaz
