“Let not any one pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm if he takes no part, and forms no opinion. Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing. He is not a good man who, without a protest, allows wrong to be committed in his name, and with the means which he helps to supply, because he will not trouble himself to use his mind on the subject.”
That is what John Stuart Mill said in 1867. If our democracy survives the siege of the Big Lie, there may be a new face on Mt. Rushmore. It will be the face of a woman. Liz Cheney did not look on and do nothing, like so many in the Republican Party still do. Our democracy is hanging by a thread, and that thread will break if good men continue to do nothing. When a lie is told and you do nothing, you endorse the lie.
Democracy is being lynched. How do lynchings work? Someone fabricates a lie, and good men do nothing. Lynchings only work when a mob unwilling to let the judicial system seek the truth betrays our legal system. Our legal system seeks the truth without regard for race, creed, or political party. Liz Cheney may save our legal system at a time when people have lost faith in the Supreme Court. If the Big Lie prevails, that will be our future. No longer will we have a democracy, but we will find it replaced by mob rule. Whoever can sell the best lie to people unwilling to embrace logic and reality will win our elections.
Democratic battles are fought with ballots. Mobs use guns, ropes, and clubs to achieve their ends. What political party attacked our Capitol with guns, ropes, and clubs? If you are a good man and you do nothing, are you willing to accept the results?
