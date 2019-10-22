When is it enough?
Editor:
Trump has pulled our troops from Syria welcoming Turkish attacks on Kurds ... endangering innocent civilians and threatening peace, security, and stability and, worse, undermining the campaign to defeat ISIS.
Why are we trusting Turkey to halt their invasions by “talking” or, for that matter, supporting terrorists such as Putin?
The overwhelming feeling of our soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan is shame. They worry, as we should, about the future. Will any nation be so quick to risk joining us in fighting terrorism if we don’t stand by our allies?
Furthermore, are we willing to allow our president to make decisions just because he can?
He has gone against our own well-trained, well-informed national intelligence who have actually been there. They have fought and stood beside our soldiers who have died to fight terrorism.
We’ve already allowed him to violate our Constitution and our election process. He proudly admitted to asking the Ukraine to do him a “favor” and get dirt on a political opponent. When is it enough?
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
