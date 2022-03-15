I find it odd that tea-baggers would attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th over an election result that was certified by all the U.S. states and territories, many that are Republican states such as Arizona, adjudicated in countless county, state and federal courts along with the U.S. Supreme Court, all of whom found no EVIDENCE (not hear-say or blog content) what-so-ever of rampant voter fraud and/or election theft as is still claimed even to this day.
Meanwhile, where REAL voter fraud and election theft occurs in every election, there isn’t a Bagger in sight to protest the results of those “elections” that install and endlessly reinstall a Trump-like, mini-me despot, i.e. Vlad Putin. I haven’t seen any reports or coverage of any Baggers storming the Kremlin or picking up arms to help defend a truly free country that is being overwhelmed by Putin and his sheep.
So, where is the dedication to freedom now, baggers? Is it easier to put up resistance to such desperate, freedom revoking issues as masks in school or public places, vaccination documentation at ports of entry and voter approved funding for public education rather than standing up with those who are actually fighting and dying to repel the very carbon copy of the one you most admire? There seems to be a willingness to assault out-numbered, out-gunned and ill prepared Capitol Police in D.C. instead of Putin and his Russian army who kill civilians, blow up apartments, indiscriminately bombard nuclear facilities of the peaceful and freedom loving people of Ukraine.
It is really time to engage the brain. Let’s see if there is something in those “Bags” other than tea leaves.
Excellent question...
