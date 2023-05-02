What do we know about vouchers and charter schools? Facts are beyond question. Arizona state legislators have ignored the voice of the people in 2018, rejecting vouchers and charter schools. Arizona still forces charters to be paid with taxpayers’ money.
In support of public education, keep public dollars in public schools. While having little to no accountability or transparency, charter schools are unregulated and fail to accommodate and support the disabled, English-language learners and special needs students. Furthermore, public schools perform better than voucher schools or charter schools.
The absence of public accountability and oversight has contributed to charter school fraud, waste, nepotism, malfeasance, to name a few pitfalls. Under the circumstances, should taxpayers’ dollars be used to fund private and religious schools?
Call or email your state representatives to halt the expansion of private and religious school vouchers, keeping in mind that public schools accept all students regardless of academic ability level. Whereas charter schools are free to discriminate. e.g., ban gay and transgender students, as well as students with behavioral or academic challenges. In spite of their poor reputation, voucher schools and charter schools aren’t held accountable or subjected to public oversight. In the best interest of the students, where do your loyalties lie? Knowing what you know now, the right school choice is public schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!