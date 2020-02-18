Editor:
I’m an old man, but the way I remember it, around 20 years ago we voted in a lottery. We were told that money would be used for schools and roads.
The schools have been crying for money for years, still no one is asking where is the lottery money?
Now they want new taxes for schools?
Jerry Collison, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!