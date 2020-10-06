Editor:
I have noticed a number of signs for Wendy Rogers but have no idea where she stands on our issues in LD 6. My understanding is that she only shows up for Republican events. Does she intend to represent all of us? At least Felicia French lives here and will represent all residents. Wendy Rogers does not live here but in Tempe.
Martha Speakman, Pine
