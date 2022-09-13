There are two sides to most issues. Which side are you on? If you want to do some research to determine the answer I suggest you look at the two sides.
On Highway 87 a lone man often stands with a “Jail Trump” sign. Various people go by on the highway about 25% nod in agreement and about 10% display the middle finger or shout obscenities. There is another subset of the people who disagree with the “Jail Trump” sign. That subset has spit on the man, harassed him wearing guns, and thrown objects at him. The same side that seems to support the intimidation and vulgar behavior has made at least four false police reports regarding the man with the sign.
Clearly there are two sides. Which side are you on? Are you on the side that tosses things, intimidates, spits and curses, or are you on the side that quietly expresses their opinion. Perhaps there is something wrong with your opinion if you can only defend it with guns, rocks, and spit.
The real irony is that the same people who are upset with the FBI carrying out a search warrant on Trump have made at least four false police reports about the man with the “Jail Trump” sign. It seems very strange that the Republicans claim the police are abusing Trump and then the local Republicans abuse the local police by making false reports.
The people of Payson are very fortunate to have an excellent group of law enforcement officers. They deserve respect and honesty.
