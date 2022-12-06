On Nov. 22, 2022, Kanye West dined with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago at Trump’s invitation. Kanye West brought with him to the dinner another person, a fellow Trumper named Nick Fuentes. After the dinner, Trump did not disavow Kanye West, who had declared on Twitter that he was going “Defcon 3 on Jews.” However, although Donald Trump publicly acknowledged the names of his dinner guests, Trump went out of his way to claim he did not “know” Nick Fuentes.
Why?
First, Nick Fuentes is nationally known to Trumpers. His activist rants have been played on all national television news media. Could a national figure such as Donald Trump truly be ignorant of just who a national follower of his was and is? Or could it be that Donald Trump was lying through his teeth and wanted to have it both ways — unequivocally to show his “base” followers that he subscribed to every last bit of Nick Fuentes’s beliefs and goals yet to maintain the false fig leaf that he, fantastically, did not “know” Fuentes? This is classic Donald Trump.
But just who is Nick Fuentes? Here is Nick Fuentes in his own words, from television videotapes.
“You look at these things like abortion. It’s popular. Hate it, but it’s true. And you can thank the Jewish media for that. Sodomy’s popular. Being gay is popular. Being a feminist is popular. Sex out of wedlock is popular. Contraception. Popular means the people support it. And it sucks, and it is what it is, but that’s why we need dictatorship. We need to take control of the media and take control of the government and force the people to believe what we believe. Here’s the pathway. We have one more election where white people can make the decision: Trump’s got to get in there and never leave. It’s time to shut up, elect Trump one more time, and then stop having elections. We have got to talk about our worldview and what our society would look like. It looks like a society where women don’t have the right to vote. And it looks like women wearing veils to church. And it looks like women not being in the workforce. Basically, we’re having something like Taliban rule in America.”
