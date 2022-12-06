Editor:

On Nov. 22, 2022, Kanye West dined with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago at Trump’s invitation. Kanye West brought with him to the dinner another person, a fellow Trumper named Nick Fuentes. After the dinner, Trump did not disavow Kanye West, who had declared on Twitter that he was going “Defcon 3 on Jews.” However, although Donald Trump publicly acknowledged the names of his dinner guests, Trump went out of his way to claim he did not “know” Nick Fuentes.

