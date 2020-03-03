Editor:
I read frequently and hear on the news how the Trump administration is “leaving poor older consumers, individuals with disabilities and families with young children in desperate shape,” said Cynthia Zwick, executive director of poverty action group Wildfire of AZ. How much money and time is being spent on all these government and state funded entities that are so full of red tape and bureaucracy that little is being accomplished to reach their objective?
What I see is budget cuts that seem cruel right now eventually being a whole new system to accomplish the goals of housing affordability (HUD), supplements for lower income people and children, and improvements in our educational system, just to name a few; eventually being outsourced to create programs that work. Instead of paying salaries and exorbitant benefits to employees of the state and federal government, companies that have a proven record of accomplishing and coordinating programs and disbursement of funds and tracking same, would be accountable for reaching their goals. As it is right now I don’t see that happening.
What we are seeing in the Trump administration is running the country like a business not a bureaucracy. Even better would be to have a corporate structure instead of two warring fragments known as the Senate. How refreshing that contracts are being renegotiated just to name one item that has made a huge difference in how the government operates.
The middle and lower middle class working 40 hours or more a week are really in a quandary. When they can’t make ends meet and reach out for help they are told they make too much money to qualify. These same people may not have health insurance either but cannot afford it on their own. To hear that illegal immigrants should get free health care is preposterous, especially when American born, working their entire lives people don’t have affordable health care.
Who is the voice for them?
Kathy Clawson, Payson
