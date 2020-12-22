Editor:
I recently read in the letters column that President-Elect Biden is inept. I wonder if consideration was given to the losing incumbent’s handling of the Covid crisis where he stated that “My uncle was a doctor. I know all about viruses,” or “It will all be gone by Easter,” or “Covid, Covid, Covid. That’s all the media wants to talk about. After the election, you won’t hear about Covid anymore.” Holy smokes, talk about inept!
I recently sent an email to ABC-15 and KTVK-3 requesting a re-air of their coverage of the Arizona Capitol Rally of Trump backers in the early spring. This was the rally that apparently had a requirement of lots of desecrated, Chinese-made American flags, Trump flags, lots of camo, rifles, handguns and “Fake Crisis” signs all over the place. What struck me the hardest was the coverage of many men and women screaming “Traitor” at the first responders standing on the sidelines, all of whom were wearing face masks while explaining the benefits thereof. Of course, given the “ineptitude” of the rally goers, none of whom were wearing masks by the way, probably would have spelled it “Trader.” I never did receive an acknowledgment from either media source about this rally.
One last thing. I have discovered the real, true way of spelling fake. It is FOX.
Britt Staffield, Payson
