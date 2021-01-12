Whose job is it?
I am referencing a letter regarding ADOT not doing their job. I am sorry you feel the Arizona Department of Transportation should pick up after us. ADOT should not have to pick up after us. We are not children who do not know better. I remember well being told by my parents to leave a place better than I found it. I took this to mean: the forest, a campground, a parking lot, a street, the beach, the lake, a park.... We DO know better. How can we possibly expect others to pick up our mess! I am equally disgusted when I see the trash, diapers, mattresses (yes!), food containers, cans, and all manner of junk strewn everywhere. But, instead of reprimanding ADOT for not doing their job, I would reprimand all of us for not doing our job! Pick up your junk, and while you’re at it, pick up after your dog, too!
Nancy Ward, Payson
