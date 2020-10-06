Editor:
Our current Payson Town Council is not a representative government body. Most decisions are decided by 4-3 votes, with those who are not part of the mayor’s group of friends excluded from town government for all intents and purposes. It is no surprise that there is a lack of civility on the 2018-2020 council, when four members make all decisions and the other three are completely excluded.
The recent election shows that the people of Payson do not like this situation. The three highest vote getters for town council were not part of the mayor’s clique, and the incumbent mayor barely held on to his seat, winning with less than 70 votes. Obviously, the majority of voters do not like business as usual.
In this context, the runoff between Schinstock and Rose is more than a choice between two candidates. Debra Rose is endorsed by the mayor and his supporters, which suggests that they expect her to take her seat as one of the four council members who will rubber stamp everything the mayor wants. After running against the “Establishment,” Mayor Morrissey, Janell Sterner, Jim Ferris, and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian now are the establishment.
Jolynn Schinstock is not part of this establishment. If she is elected, the mayor can still have an influence on the town, but he will be required to work with the council members. The council will be more balanced, and perhaps policies and decisions will actually require the council to work together. For this reason I am endorsing Jolynn Schinstock for town council. It is time for the council to represent all of Payson, not just a small minority.
James Schouten, Payson
