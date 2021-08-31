Editor:
I’m relatively new to the area, buying a home six years ago, and living here full time for about a year and half (coincidentally since the first quarantine of COVID).
I’m loving it here in Payson. Over the past five months I’ve heard a number of people declare that they would not get the COVID-19 vaccine. With the intent to unify our community to beat the pandemic as quickly as possible, and within the constraints of this medium, I offer these responses:
Reason: The vaccine may not be safe; it was rushed into production.
Response: Many researchers in and outside the CDC have spoken out on this, and the consensus is that it is VERY safe. The evidence repeatedly shows that communities with higher vaccination rates have far fewer cases, fewer hospitalizations, and far fewer deaths (see Roundup 8/17/21 p10). The vaccines currently in production for use in the U.S. resulted in large part from Operation Warp Speed, a government-pharmaceutical collaboration organized by President Trump and launched in May 2020. The emergency approval, given in late 2020, showed them to be highly effective, and very safe. All of the data since has confirmed the initial effectiveness and safety. As of 8/23, the FDA has given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, with others likely to follow soon.
Reason: I don’t like being told that I have to do something.
Response: First, you can get it done now, on your own terms. You’ve got at least three manufacturer options to choose from, and numerous venues from whom to get it. Second, my personal freedoms end when they jeopardize your personal safety. That is the basis for good laws, and it is the basis for the advice by the FDA, CDC and others trying to stop this pandemic. It was the basis for vigorous vaccination programs for small pox, polio, measles, etc. I didn’t lose personal freedoms when I was vaccinated previously, and I gained immunity from harmful and life threatening illnesses.
I was truly impressed by the unity shown amongst the various religious communities as they fasted and prayed for fire relief and rain, and it came! If we were to apply to this situation the same unified concern for the well-being of others, we could stop COVID’s spread in our community. Masks: wear them as a safeguard for others. Vaccines: why not?
Scott Greenhalgh, Payson
