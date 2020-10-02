Editor:
We are not “suckers” and “losers” when we serve our country in the military. We are patriots willing to defend democracy from all enemies foreign and domestic ... including those willing to sacrifice democracy to remain in power.
We are not fools and little people because we pay taxes. We want to support our government.
We don’t hate people of color. We want them to realize their dreams just like everyone else.
We don’t want to suppress the rights of women to control their lives and bodies. We want to avoid abortions by providing sex education to teens and birth control to women who want it.
We don’t want to take away any sane person’s handguns, rifles or shotguns ... only military weapons designed to kill and maim other humans in combat and our children in schools.
We don’t want to prevent parents from home schooling their children or sending them to parochial or private for profit schools. We want to make sure that every American child can receive a quality public education.
We are not socialists or communists. However, we support our military — the largest government administered program in the world. Many of us depend upon Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid supported by our taxes and administered by the government. We are willing to support quality health care for all Americans. Are these the terrible “socialist” systems that Democrats will bring if elected?
We are not Putin’s confidants. We know that Russia is interfering with our elections. We cherish our right to free and fair elections and believe that every American’s vote should count.
We don’t want to take away anyone’s constitutional right to worship as they choose.
We don’t fear nor hate nor demonize Americans or foreigners with whom we have political differences. We choose love over hate and hope over fear.
We believe that saving our planet from fossil fuel pollution is the most important and urgent problem facing America.
Don’t be part of the “Cult of Trump” and swallow his poison like the followers of Jim Jones in Guyana. Trump’s unwillingness to use all necessary means to combat the deadly coronavirus has already cost the lives of 200,000 Americans. Reelecting Donald Trump will cost many more Americans lives to the virus but also to extreme heat, wildfires, hurricanes, storms and floods.
Trump’s reelection would threaten the survival of America’s noble experiment in democracy.
Wise up. It’s time to DUMP TRUMP!
Robert Hershberger, Payson
(1) comment
I can't even.
"Reelecting Donald Trump will cost many more Americans lives to the virus but also to extreme heat, wildfires, hurricanes, storms and floods."
You've got to be kidding here. Trump is now to blame for all of those as well? He's amazing! I wonder if he got the hurricane controller that Dubya used, or if they gave him a better one.
Jack
