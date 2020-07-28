Why wait?
Editor:
President Donald Trump was recently quoted as saying that he regrets engaging in so much tweeting and letting his emotions get ahead of his brain. He even went as far as saying he just might stop doing it once he’s out of office. Why wait, the suspense is killing me.
Bob Ory, Elgin, Ill.
