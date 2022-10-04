I was stunned at a recent meeting when someone wondered how many of us knew someone who had had an abortion — and almost everyone raised their hand! Among many comments, one lady who was a devout Catholic and had been a nurse changed her point of view when she saw an 11-year-old girl forced to give birth after being a victim of incest.
A long forgotten memory resurfaced of my own grandmother who, for health reasons, had performed an abortion on herself over 100 years ago and nearly died from the loss of blood.
How many of us also know someone, or may never know, because having an abortion is such a private, personal, painful decision. It’s not for those of us who are fortunate enough to have never had to make that decision, to tell other women, or girls, what they can or cannot do.
If you think no female should have an abortion, no matter the reason, how many of those children have you adopted and cared for their whole lives? There are 14,000 children in foster care here in Arizona. Have you made sure welfare is available to those in need? How much money have you donated to food banks? How hard have you worked to provide health care to low-income women and children? Have you done everything you could to provide the best possible education for children in public schools? Do you protest executions in our prisons? Did you refuse military service because you could be killed? Should police officers not be allowed to carry guns? Should terminally ill patients never be taken off of life support?
No matter what your age, sex, political affiliation, or religion, please join all of those with the courage to stand up for women’s health care, Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m., just east of McDonald’s, and be extremely grateful that you can help.
