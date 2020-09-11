Editor:
Why did you lose our Wi-Fi and phones again all day (Monday, Sept. 7)? This is a dangerous situation. No one can call emergency services and we never get an answer as to why the service was down for over 10 hours.
We’ve been promised a back up system for years, and nothing.
I surely can’t be the only one outraged by this.
Meria Heller, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!