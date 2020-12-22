Editor:
State election officials were on high alert this year for any irregularities in our elections because they knew that there would be close scrutiny. There was NO widespread fraud or inappropriate interference detected. Wonderful news, right?
Despite that, many lawsuits alleging fraud were filed by the Trump campaign and others in various states and were thrown out of court one after the other for lack of evidence. The process has run its course including here in Arizona where they have had every opportunity to present evidence in the courts. Arizona election results have now been certified. You would think that it is now time to accept the results and move on.
Yet our local representatives, Paul Gosar, Sylvia Allen and Walter Blackman are continuing to make outrageous, baseless claims and ridiculous, absurd allegations. They want the Arizona Legislature to disregard the will of the people without any evidence.
Their false claims go beyond embarrassing. They are reckless and dangerous as they undermine confidence in our elections and in the legitimacy of the Biden administration. The damage done to the next administration and to the country could be long lasting.
However, now that the process is complete and the Electoral College has voted it’s good to know, even with the damage that’s been done, our democracy worked and the will of the people prevailed.
Ruth Fleming, Payson
