Will we elect the first dictator of the United States of America?

Sometimes an earth-shaking change is missed, its radical significance not seen because this change seems but another iteration in a chain of increasing progression.
The progression by which a dictator takes over a democracy differs by the inherent strength of the democracy. On October 27, 1922, Benito Mussolini and his Fascists began his March on Rome. Three days later, Mussolini was in control of Italy. Italian democracy died undefended. On November 8, 1923, Adolf Hitler led his Nazis in the Beer Hall Putsch, which failed and landed Hitler in prison. Hitler finally got control of Germany on January 30, 1933. Though Hitler was leveraged into power, German democracy died, and horror followed. On July 17, 1936, General Francisco Franco revolted against the government of Spain. Franco only got control on April 1, 1939, after a hard-fought civil war. Spanish democracy died fighting.
What is America’s progression to dictatorship? On November 8, 2016, Donald Trump was elected president. On July 25, 2019, Trump tried to extort the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, into smearing Trump’s 2020 opponent, Joe Biden. Zelenskyy refused, the extortion was exposed, and Trump was impeached. Having lost the 2020 election, Trump lied and claimed he won. Trump then instituted a criminal plan to replace lawful electors with fake electors. This plan failed. On January 6, 2021, Trump incited an insurrection to replace the electors through physical violence. This also failed, and Trump was impeached again. On March 4, 2023, Trump threatened, “I aim to be clear, I am your lawyer, I am your justice. For those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.” This progression is a dictator reaching, ever more forcefully, toward domination.
But in his first presidential rally on March 25, 2023, Donald Trump recited the Pledge of Allegiance before a giant screen showing his berserkers attacking the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Was this just another step in his dictatorial progression? Has any other presidential candidate in American history ever pledged allegiance to the violent overthrow of the United States? This was not just another step. This was the deliberate, official, unalloyed commitment to violent insurrection as the whole principle of the candidacy of Donald Trump. This was treason as the reason.
How strong is our democracy? Will it survive? Or will we, on November 5, 2024, elect the last president and the first dictator of the United States of America?
Thomas Dunning, Payson
