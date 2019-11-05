Editor:
Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library had our sixth annual Wine Around the Library event. It was a huge and successful event, thanks to the many people who contributed their help via donations or time.
We had wonderful food (Pine and Strawberry local restaurants — your food was amazing!), great wine (thanks, Bill Hubbs), great ale (That Brewery & Pub), tons of necessary ice (Uncle Tom’s), and good music from the talented Trouble in Paradise. Thank you to the Pine Library Board of Trustees for all their incredible effort to prepare for the event.
Others who made this happen include wine pourers and connoisseurs, (Bill Hubbs and Tanya Korda, Debbie Walker and Terry Krider) advertisers (The Community Center, Bishop Realty, Teresa McQuerrey, Myndi Brogdon, KMOG, KRIM, Payson Roundup), Ed Armijo, Pine library staff (Janine Kramer and Peggy Eagan and their husbands and family) and the many wonderful sponsors and donors of gifts for raffles and silent auction. A special thanks to Barbara O’Connor, of The Randall House, who was our onsite food handler and hard worker making sure food tables were filled and who also helped in clean up!
If you were forgotten here, please know you were appreciated!
Our community is wonderful, and the Pine library wants to thank everyone for all their support over the years.
Ann Pendleton, manager, Isabelle Hunt Memorial Public Library
