Editor:

It is your response to winning and losing that makes you a winner or loser.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Dave Golembewski
Dave Golembewski

I’d call it a Draw ha got a little balance of power back but will still fight for freedom and constitution and MAGA Save America 🙏🇺🇸 is a fight we won’t give up / some wins some losses / but for now Merry Christmas 🎁🎄

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.