It is your response to winning and losing that makes you a winner or loser.
Win with pride, lose with dignity, learn from both.
You may win or lose, but just by being part of the struggle, you win.
Our democracy can’t survive without people willing to stick their necks out and run for office. You had the courage to do it.
If you lost, that means you ran. You took a chance and put yourself out there. It took guts. Too many people are happy to shout from the sidelines, to criticize and critique and point fingers at what’s wrong. By running, you took responsibility. You stopped being a spectator and became an active part of solving a problem.
If you lost, that means you and your friends and family, and supporters took time and energy and money and applied it toward the democratic process.
Feel proud.
Victory in a democracy is not a crowning. Victory in an election is a chance to do better. Victory is a chance to make a path for ALL people instead of a few. Winners and losers need each other for the sake of democratic governance.
All parties in this last election should be proud you encouraged Payson voters to vote, and Payson showed up. 76.17% of Payson voters voted. Payson precinct 3 voted at 81.42%. I think that may be a record. We live in a very patriotic town.
Notably Star Valley voted at 79.16% and Pine Strawberry East voted at 83.64%
Congratulation reflects the willingness of both sides to seek dialogue, consensus, and unity in the path forward.
(1) comment
I’d call it a Draw ha got a little balance of power back but will still fight for freedom and constitution and MAGA Save America 🙏🇺🇸 is a fight we won’t give up / some wins some losses / but for now Merry Christmas 🎁🎄
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!